Bay Area hospital earns "Exceptional Workplace Award" even during peak of COVID-19 pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. — Even after one of the most difficult years ever for healthcare workers, Sarasota Memorial Hospital is doing something right.

Gallup announced the winners of its “Exceptional Workplace Award” for 2022, and Sarasota Memorial was one of only 41 organizations worldwide to make the list.

"We don’t really chase awards like this but the fact that they recognized us; we have a very dedicated workforce," said David Verinder, SMH president and CEO.

Verinder says every week leaders meet to discuss how to make things better and keep morale high.

"And getting a lot of feedback on what our team members want," said Verinder.

He says they take that feedback and try to improve every situation for employees, as well as doing special things like providing food trucks, and sometimes giving bonuses.

"But I will say if it started anywhere, it was transparency and a lot of communication," said Verinder.

The most impressive part was that staff took the workplace survey in July and August of 2021, during the unprecedented "Delta" surge in COVID-19 patients which was one of the most challenging times for staff. Verinder says putting people and safety first is their number one priority.

"It's an amazing group of people, I’m honored to just be a part of them," said Verinder.

Sarasota Memorial is Sarasota County's largest employer, with about 8,000 workers and 1,500 physicians. This is the third time that Sarasota Memorial Hospital has won this award.