Baseball is BACK! Fans pack LECOM Park for first day of Spring Training, Yankees vs. Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. — Friday was the first day of spring training for all seven MLB teams in the Tampa Bay area that are part of the Grapefruit League. Two of those teams faced off in Bradenton.

For their first games of the year, the New York Yankees played the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park in Bradenton.

The stadium was packed full of excited fans, many of who said regardless of the outcome of the game, they were just grateful baseball is back.

"It’s a deep breath of fresh air and knowing that the best game in the world is back and starting again, is a big relief. We needed it," said Joe Rickman a Pirates fan who brought his son to the game.

The Pirates had to cancel their first 21 games, and because of the lockout and late start, Spring Training is short this year.

The last day of Spring Training will be April 6th, but the Grapefruit League says each team is hoping to get at least 18 games in before it ends.

For more on the Grapefruit League schedule click here.

