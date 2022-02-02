Baby killed in Sarasota County crash: FHP

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a baby boy early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the crash happened at 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 681 and Honore Avenue.

Troopers said a 26-year-old woman was driving the SUV when she lost control. The baby, whose exact age has not been released, was killed; the driver was seriously injured and a 2-year-old girl also in the vehicle received minor injuries.

According to troopers, after the driver lost control the SUV flipped and hit a tree then a fence. The SUV came to a final rest on its roof, FHP said.

The release said none of the people inside the vehicle were wearing seatbelts or child restraints.

The crash investigation is ongoing.