As rent prices soar, Sarasota non-profit expands to better help those with housing needs

SARASOTA , Fla. — Katie Eastwood lives in Sarasota and says her rent is going up $500 a month, and she has nowhere to go.

"The apartments that I live at, me and my husband, have been there for two years, they’re going up and we don’t know what to do, so it feels like I’m crashing a little bit," said Eastwood.

Harvest House, a Sarasota non-profit that offers help with housing, homelessness, and addiction, says they’re expanding to try and keep up with the demand of people who need help.

"Rents have skyrocketed. We have people coming to us who wouldn’t normally come to us for services. Where their rent has increased 50%, sometimes 100% and they don’t have anywhere to go," said Erin Minor, Harvest House CEO.

Right now, Harvest House is laying the foundation for their new Life Enrichment Campus that will be a community hub for people who need help with housing, counseling, food needs, addiction recovery, and more.

"We’re at a time where anxiety and depression are at unprecedented highs. So we believe in having an environment where all people feel welcome, they can receive the services they need, but when they walk through their doors, they feel at home," said Minor.

This year marks Harvest House’s 30th anniversary. Harvest started with just 6 beds for men in recovery from drugs and alcohol. Today, Harvest House operates 8 supportive campuses, 25 affordable rentals, and a youth drop-in center. Their 380 beds serve over 1,000 men, women, and children every year. They also serve homeless families, youth ages 16 to 24, and adults with a history of substance abuse and incarceration.

The groundbreaking for the new Life Enrichment Campus will be held this Sunday, January 9 at 11:30 am at 3650 17th Street Sarasota. They still need to raise $1.1M to complete the project.

If you're interested in donating or would like to learn more about Harvest House visit HarvestHouse.org.

