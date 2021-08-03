Applications open for Manatee County housing repair and rehab program

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County is taking applications for its housing repair and rehabilitation program from now through August 20.

Entries will be placed into a random pool which will be drawn on August 31 to the order in which they are served under the Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement program. 20% of funding will be set aside to serve Disabled Households.

The county says limited funding in available and approximately five households will be served, and only very low/low-income households will be served through the funding.

Funding is provided as a zero (0%) percent interest deferred payment loan for 30 years. The program ends once all funds have been committed to eligible households.

To participate you will need to meet the minimum eligibility standards below (all must be met in order to participate in program):

If you are indicating disabled household, proof of disability is required.

Ownership of the property on the deed must be in the name of the person applying for assistance.

Property being assisted must be the primary/homestead property of the individual applying. We will need to verify that you have homestead exemption on the property.

All utilities on the Property (Water, Sewer, Garbage) and all Property Taxes must be paid current at time of applying for the assistance. This will be verified prior to random drawing.

Your current mortgage payments must be paid current and the total mortgages on your property cannot exceed 200% of the total just value per the Manatee County’s Property Appraiser’s Office. We will verify this.

Your property must be located in Unincorporated Manatee County or City of Palmetto.

The total assessed value by the Property Appraiser cannot exceed the value of $180,000 for Very Low Income households and $200,000 for Low Income households. (Find your income level below.)

Your total gross household Income cannot exceed the maximum income levels based on your household size for the SHIP Program. 1-person household max: $27,050 (Very Low Income), $43,250 (Low Income) 2-person household max: $30,900 (Very Low Income), $49,400 (Low Income) 3-person household max: $34,750 (Very Low Income), $55,600 (Low Income) 4-person household max: $38,600 (Very Low Income), $61,750 (Low Income) 5-person household max: $41,700 (Very Low Income), $66,700 (Low Income) 6-person household max: $44,800 (Very Low Income), $71,650 (Low Income) 7-person household max: $47,900 (Very Low Income), $76,600 (Low Income) 8-person household max: $51,000 (Very Low Income), $81,550 (Low Income)

If you have received any County housing assistance in the last 5 years, you will not be able to participate at this time.

Note: Falsification of any information will automatically disqualify individuals from participation in this program

All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on August 20, 2021.

For more information on the program, or if you require assistance completing the entry form, please call our office at (941) 749-3029.

Click here to complete the online entry form.

If you're unable to complete the online form (preferred), you can print and complete a paper version of the form and deliver it in person or by mail before 5 p.m. on August 20.