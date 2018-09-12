Food bank opens for service employees impacted by red tide

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Roser Community Church food bank on Anna Maria Island is seeing a dramatic increase in need.

“We have opened it up to those who work on Anna Maria Island and we’ve seen triple the amount of people,” said organizer Jack Brennan.

He said workers and their employers are struggling from the red tide outbreak.

“Emotionally it’s a little hard, several of the people who came here for the first time were crying they didn’t have a need to do this,” said Brennan.

Cindy Lane is a cook on Anna Maria Island. She said her hours have been cut at work.

"If there’s nobody eating there’s just no work to be had,” said Lane.

The red tide seems to be moving away from the beach, but workers said public perception is still keeping some tourists away. Food bank organizers plan to keep the food bank open for beach employees by the end of October.