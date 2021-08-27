Anna Maria City Pier back open and thriving

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — The Anna Maria City Pier was damaged by Hurricane Irma but, in the midst of the pandemic several years later, it's reopened.

The Pier has some important history behind it, too. It was first used to drop people off visiting the island for the day by steamboat.

Today, it remains on the most popular tourist destinations in Manatee County.

New this year, you'll find the City Pier Grill and Bait Shop.

Brian Seymour, Owner of the City Pier Grill and Bait Shop says, "I was supposed to be here for about a week and I ended up staying three months, went home sold everything and moved here. There's just, it's still got that small-town community feel and the residents really band together and it's just such a wonderful place. I mean, how could you not be in love with our weather, our beaches."

Mote Marine Aquarium also wants to build a new public outreach center on the pier with interactive exhibits.