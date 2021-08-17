Agape Flights collects relief supplies for Haiti earthquake victims

VENICE, Fla. — Nearly 1,300 people are dead and thousands are injured in the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Southwestern Haiti on Saturday.

"It was incredibly scary," said Sarah Charles with Jeremie Christian Mission.

Missionaries in Jeremie, Haiti, which is about 50 miles from the epicenter of Saturday's quake, say their city is devastated.

"Anywhere from 30-40 percent of our town has been destroyed," said Mark Stockeland, with Haiti Bible Mission.

Workers at Haiti Bible Mission say many of the buildings in Jeremie are now rubble and supplies are limited.

Stockeland says most cities only have one road leading in and the roads are damaged or blocked by falling rock.

"There are not enough supplies in Haiti for the amount of need," said Charles.

That’s where Agape Flights in Venice comes in. They’ve been flying supplies to missionaries in Haiti for decades.

Agape says they're one of the only aircrafts that regularly brings supplies from the U.S to Les Cayes, Haiti, one of the cities hit hardest by the quake.

Right now, Agape is collecting medical supplies like triage kits and aspirin, as well as tents and protein bars.

They have already dropped supplies off in Haiti on Sunday and plan to make many more relief trips.

"It is an opportunity for us who have the funds to donate and for those of us who have the ability to be God’s hands and feet to show that love," said Stockeland.

Missionaries say Haiti is also in desperate need of medical specialists to volunteer to help the injured.

For information about, or how to help Haiti Bible Mission go to: jcminhaiti.org.

For information about, or how to help Jeremie Christian Mission go to: www.haitibiblemission.org.

For information about, or how to help Agape Flights go to: www.agapeflights.com.

