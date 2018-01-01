After 24 hours of labor, Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2018

Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomed New Year's baby Colton Campbell Arbuckle into the world at 5:31 a.m. Monday.

Colton was the first baby born at SMH in 2018. He was 5 pounds, seven ounces and 19.25 inches.

He came a bit earlier than expected. His due date was Jan. 10, but Colton’s dad Logan Arbuckle said his wife Meghan’s water broke about 4 a.m. on Dec. 31. She was admitted and labored with her SMH team and certified nurse midwife Lee Cantwell for 24 hours. Colton was delivered by caesarian section by obstetrician Deanna Doyle, MD early this morning.

Although it was a challenging first birth for the Sarasota couple, the expectant parents were keenly aware of the New Year's excitement taking place around them. Meghan was among eight moms who labored throughout the day on New Year’s Eve. Sarasota Memorial staff celebrated New Year's Eve with the families with traditional holiday hoopla and non-alcoholic champagne.

“There were some long, grueling hours,” said Logan. “But the nurses made it a lot easier. They were a huge help, and when midnight came around, they brought in New Year’s hats and horns to celebrate with us.”

On Monday, after Meghan had a chance to rest and recover, staff presented the family with a special New Year’s baby basket filled with gifts.

The last baby born on Dec. 31 arrived at 6:43 pm – bringing the total number of babies delivered at SMH in 2017 to 3,627.