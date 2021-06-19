A Venice man is reunited with first responders who saved him

VENICE, FLA.- — A Venice man is reunited with the first responders who saved his life last month.

Ned Thompson suffered a massive heart attack while at work. He was performing maintenance work at a condominium complex in Venice. He said he usually works solo, but that day he was with his friend, Robbie.

"I got up that morning. I had a cold sweat. I thought it was hot in the house and turned on a ceiling fan. I felt fine after that. I took my grandsons to a baseball game, went to Home Depot then I went down to the island to pick my friend up then we went to the job," recalled Thompson.

Thompson said he collapsed inside one of the units. His friend called 911 and started CPR.

Recruit Officer Donna Carter with the Venice Police Department arrived on scene. She took over and performed CPR. Paramedics arrived and used a defibrillator. They also used a CPR LUCAS device (Lund University Cardiac Assist System), an easy-to-use mechanical chest compression device.

"I didn’t know it was coming, but I’m so thankful. God had the right people in the right places because it could have went the other way and I wouldn’t be here right now," said Thompson.

City of Venice Fire Dept

Paramedics transported him to Venice Regional Bayfront Health in Venice. He needed two stents during surgery. He was hospitalized two days before his 67th birthday.

He said he never had any of the classic symptoms of a heart attack, but he had a family history of heart disease.

American Heart Association

"My mom had triple bypass surgery and my brother died of a heart attack. He had pain. He had jaw pain, pain down his arm, but I had nothing."

Thompson and his wife are grateful to the first responders who responded. The couple met the EMS team and police officers who acted quickly.

"Their training must be outstanding because they brought me back I was gone for 15 minutes at least and they brought me back," said Thompson.

"I'm here for a reason, I don't know what it is yet, but I'm sure I will know soon."

"For me it is love and live every day like it's your last because it could have been and I'm so thankful," said Thompson's wife, Dawn.

