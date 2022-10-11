A couple of Ft. Myers natives are collecting supplies for hurricane victims.

MANATEE, Fla. — A couple of friends in South Tampa have made five trips and counting down to Ft. Myers, dropping off supplies they’ve collected for hurricane victims.

For Milo Talokonnikoff and Nick Akins, Hurricane Ian really hit close to home because Ft. Myers used to be their home, so they didn’t hesitate to start a donation drive to be delivered to their friends and family down south.

There’s a strong chance some of the donated supplies being packed away in the back of the trailer will be handed to people that Milo and Nick know personally.

“I grew up in Ft. Myers and graduated Ft. Myers high school; I call that my hometown; left there and went, to the military, the army, but every time I come home, I always consider that my home base, the city of palms,” said Talokonnikoff.

As soon as they saw the aftermath of the storm, these friends started a supply drive, setting up donation boxes at businesses throughout Tampa.

“It was catastrophic because I’m thinking, ‘first off, that could have been us,’ but watching, knowing I have friends and family that were suffering and we weren’t able to provide for, be down there to ensure the burden, we said, ‘what is it we can do,’” said Talokonnikoff.

Akins used to work in the hospitality industry in Bonita Springs. His heart breaks knowing all the people who will be out of work again.

“To see the people who have worked so hard to get reopened after the covid pandemic and now they get hit again with the hurricane, it’s almost like hitting the reset button, it’s really tough to see and tough to rebuild,” said Akins.

Milo and Nick not only organized the fundraiser but delivered the goods directly to the Ft. Myers Community Cooperative.

“To see their faces when we show up with supplies has been great, the reactions, we’ve seen people crying when we show up which has been awesome, to see just that we are able to bring joy to them, that they are crying in joy and not the other way around,” said Akins.

They say with all the supply drives going on, they are so appreciative of the donors who decided to recognize their personal journey.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to everyone in the South Tampa community and greater Tampa Bay for everything they’ve done, everything they’ve contributed, really means the world to me personally but talk to my friends and family down in Ft. Myers, I know it means the world to them as well,” said Talokonnikoff.