64-year-old man shot and killed in Bradenton; homicide investigation underway

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 64-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Detectives, per Bradenton PD, responded to the 700 block of 17th Street E shortly before 9 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a 64-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, dead.

"Detectives are working several leads in this case however no further information is available at this time regarding potential suspects or vehicles involved," Bradenton PD said in a press release.

In addition to Bradenton PD detectives, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Task Force, Crime Scene Investigators, the State Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.