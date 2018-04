BRADENTON, Fla. — A 62-year-old man was found dead in the doorway of his Bradenton home early Thursday morning.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Robert McCarthy deceased in the doorway of his home located on the 2100 block of 45th St. Ct. E. after receiving a call, shortly after 4:00 a.m., about someone appearing dead.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed the 62-year-old, who lived alone, was dead and suffered undisclosed trauma.

At this time, detectives do not believe this was a random incident and are treating the case as a homicide.

"I’m not only surprised, I’m shocked, this is a quiet neighborhood," said neighbor Jim Fraley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.