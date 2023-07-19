5 cars stolen, 11 car burglaries in Sarasota over the past week

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police are investigating a series of several stolen cars, burglaries, and attempted vehicle thefts that have happened since July 11.

Police said the targeted vehicles were Kias, Hyundais, and Chevrolets. In total, police said there have been 16 reported incidents: 11 auto burglaries/attempted thefts and 5 stolen vehicles, but haven't determined if they are all related.

The targeted cars had broken windows, damaged steering columns, and ignition issues from the crimes.

According to police, one minor has been arrested in relation to the incidents, and the other suspects were described as minors.

Sarasota Police said some of the crimes involved vehicles that were left unlocked and again asked residents to lock their cars when they aren't with them.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.