4 teenagers arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old boy, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. — Four teenagers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of a 15-year-old boy during a Nov. 24 shooting.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they developed probable cause to charge three teenagers, ages 13-15, with felony murder.

They added that the victim appeared to have been shot in self-defense, but evidence found that "those teenagers were engaged in a robbery at the time of the fatal shooting and, as a result, were arrested on the charge of felony murder."

The victim was shot shortly around 12:13 a.m. in Bradenton near 28th Avenue East. A deputy, who was patrolling in the area and heard the gunshots, found evidence on the road at the scene.

Detectives said that the teenagers were selling guns when the robbery and shooting occurred. Uriel Carrillo, 18, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.