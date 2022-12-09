37th Flight to the North Pole event brings holiday joy to kids with terminal illnesses

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 150 kids and their families are getting a big dose of Christmas joy with the help of law enforcement.

Each year kids with terminal illnesses or disabilities and their siblings are invited to the “Flight to the North Pole” event at FELD entertainment in Palmetto.

Donations from the community help pay for the North Pole experience, including rides, food, balloon animals, and gifts delivered by Santa himself.

Parents say it gives them a chance to forget about the challenges they’re facing for a day and just take in the love and joy of the holiday season

"When you have a kid with a disability, a lot of people don’t know what you’re going through, so it kind of lifts that burden just for a moment," said Lora Friddle, mother of a disabled son.

This is the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office’s 37th year hosting the event.