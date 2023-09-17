3-year-old suffers serious injuries in car crash, officials say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Manatee County on Saturday evening.

The driver of a pickup truck, a 36-year-old woman, was traveling in the westbound lane of State Road 62, east of County Road 39.

Another driver, a 77-year-old man, was traveling in the eastbound lane of the same street.

The woman lost control of her vehicle and veered onto the north grass shoulder before reentering the road.

She then rotated back onto the travel lanes and into the path of the man's car, leading the front of his car to collide with the right side of her car.

After the collision, the woman's car continued to rotate and hit a wooden utility pole on the road's south shoulder.

The passenger in the woman's car, a 3-year-old girl, was ejected through the rear right window. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.