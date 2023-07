SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a three-way crash in Venice on Saturday night.

According to SCSO, a wrong-way driver crashed head-on with two other vehicles on Englewood Road just south of Whispering Pines Circle.

The sheriff's office said there is "one possible fatality, " but no other details were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.