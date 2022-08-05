3 seriously injured after semi rear-ends BMW on I-75 SB in Sarasota County: FHP

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash between a BMW sedan and semi with a trailer that left three people seriously injured on Friday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened on I-75 southbound, before exit 207, just before 5 a.m.

According to a press release, a 50-year-old man from Wesley Chapel, driving a semi, crashed into the back of a BMW sedan.

The release said the BMW and semi were both traveling in the center lane of I-75 SB. The BMW was traveling in front of the semi at a slower speed, according to troopers.

After the crash, the BMW rotated and traveled onto the west shoulder. The driver, a 21-year-old man, and a 36-year-old female passenger, both from Wisconsin, suffered serious injuries. Another passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Brazil, suffered critical injuries.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.