28 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Bradenton home after owner dies

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Animal Welfare officers rescued 28 cats from a hoarding situation in Bradenton after the owner passed away.

Earlier in the week, MCAW officers got a call to a home in Bradenton where the owner passed away in a houseful of cats. MCAW said Southern Manatee Fire and Rescue tested the air quality and found it was almost seven times over the safe limit. Officers were required to wear PPE, including respirators.

Over the next few days, MCAW said officers visited the house and rescued 28 cats from unsanitary conditions. According to MCAW, they will continue to visit the home to rescue what they believe to be about 20 more cats hiding in the ceilings and walls.

The cats range in age from newborn to 10 years old. MCAW said the cats have been taken to Bishop Animal Shelter for medical care and adoption preparation.

According to American Psychiatric Association, hoarding disorder is a recognized mental health condition in which a person feels a strong need to save a large number of items. If you suspect animal hoarding or neglect, contact an MCAW officer at 941-742-5933.

With the addition of more pets at an already crowded shelter, MCAW is waiving adoption fees for cats and kittens through July 31. Fosters are urgently needed too. For more information on fostering and adoption visit here.