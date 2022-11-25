20-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder after shooting 23-year-old during argument on Thanksgiving

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in a Bradenton apartment on Thanksgiving evening.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said deputies responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of 19th Street East in Bradenton shortly before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the 23-year-old victim, whose name is not being released due to Marsy's law, was shot inside the apartment after getting into an argument with 20-year-old Jahmari Mays.

The victim, per MCSO, was taken to Blake Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Mays was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the argument, but MSCO said the investigation continues.