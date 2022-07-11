2-year-old girl found submerged in Venice pool; investigation underway

VENICE, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a possible near-drowning incident in Venice on Sunday night.

Venice Fire Rescue Chief Frank Giddens said first responders were called after a 2-year-old girl was found submerged in a pool just before 6:30 p.m. on Kilruss Drive.

The girl's father started CPR and when emergency crews arrived they applied an AED, an automated external defibrillator, and continued CPR. Crews continued life-saving measures as a landing zone was established in the community.

The toddler was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. Venice Fire Rescue did not provide information on her condition.

The Venice Police Department is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

RECOMMENDED:

