2 victims, including 17-year-old, injured during Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people are injured after a shooting on Sunday evening in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department said that officers patrolling the area near Maple Avenue heard gunshots around 8:45 p.m.

They found a 19-year-old girl who had been shot and had non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she was later released.

Officers also learned that the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Blake Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released at a later time.

An investigation revealed that bullets hit 11 parked cars and two houses. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6827 or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.