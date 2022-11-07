BRADENTON, Fla. — Two suspects in a 2019 Bradenton smoke shop murder were charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced on Monday.

Both suspects were arrested after they robbed Galaxy Green Smoke and Vape Shop and shot 23-year-old employee Mohammed "Mo" Hamed.

RELATED: 2 more suspects arrested in connection with murder of Bradenton smoke shop worker

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old James Brewer left a silver vehicle driven by 21-year-old Michael Hepner and walked inside the Green Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop.

Brewer entered the store as a way to distract the owner. Amado Zeppi, 20, and an unknown suspect entered the store armed with an SKS rifle and bayonet with their faces covered, deputies said.

The smoke shop worker, Hamed, was ordered to the back of the store, and the suspects made him open a safe. Zeppi continued to point his weapon at Hamed, and then "unprovoked, he swung the firearm, striking Hamed with the bayonet end. The firearm fired upon striking Hamed, killing him," according to deputies.

All four of the suspects fled with Hepner driving the vehicle.

Officials said that two of the co-defendants took responsibility for their crimes prior to the trial and testified at trial. Not only did they explain what happened, but they also identified their co-defendants who wore masks during the robbery.

“This was a senseless murder that was solved by the diligent work of the detectives at the Manatee County Sheriff’s office, who arrested three of the four perpetrators within 36 hours of the offense," Assistant State Attorney and lead prosecutor on the case Rebecca Freel said. "Their work during the investigation and especially in preparation for the trial was invaluable to achieving this conviction."

According to deputies, Hamed's brother called 911 after seeing him being held at gunpoint on security cameras.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Hamed deceased.