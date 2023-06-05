Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

2 seriously injured after wrong-way driver crashes into SUV: FHP

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 08:44:12-04

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a wrong-way driver left two people seriously injured early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a BMW sedan was traveling north in the southbound lanes on Interstate 75.

The BMW then hit the front of a Chevrolet SUV traveling south. The BMW's driver, a 23-year-old man, was seriously injured.

The Chevrolet's driver, a 70-year-old man, was also seriously injured, while a female passenger in the Chevrolet, 69, sustained minor injuries.

Everyone involved was taken to a local hospital.

FHP said a DUI investigation is ongoing, and charges are still pending.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.