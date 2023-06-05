2 seriously injured after wrong-way driver crashes into SUV: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a wrong-way driver left two people seriously injured early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a BMW sedan was traveling north in the southbound lanes on Interstate 75.

The BMW then hit the front of a Chevrolet SUV traveling south. The BMW's driver, a 23-year-old man, was seriously injured.

The Chevrolet's driver, a 70-year-old man, was also seriously injured, while a female passenger in the Chevrolet, 69, sustained minor injuries.

Everyone involved was taken to a local hospital.

FHP said a DUI investigation is ongoing, and charges are still pending.