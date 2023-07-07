2 more cases of locally acquired malaria reported in Sarasota Co.; making 6 total

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two more cases of locally acquired malaria have been reported in Sarasota County, according to the Florida Department of Health; which brings the total cases to six.

According to a report from FDOH, the cases were reported during the week of June 25 to July 1.

These cases are the first locally acquired cases in Florida in 20 years, according to health officials. The last time the U.S. saw locally acquired cases was in Palm Beach County in 2003, when eight people got sick.

In June, FDOH issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after the four initial cases of locally acquired malaria were reported in Sarasota County. Those people have since been treated and recovered, health officials said.

Based on a map from FDOH, that statewide alert is no longer in place.

Manatee and Sarasota counties are under a mosquito-borne illness alert, which appears to have been issued on June 19 before the statewide alert on June 26. Polk and Orange counties are under a mosquito-borne illness advisory.

DOH said malaria is transmitted through infected mosquitoes, not person to person.

FDOH

Florida News Malaria cases in Florida, Texas are first US spread in 20 years, CDC warns CNN

DOH advises people in Sarasota and Manatee to take precautions, like:



Wearing long sleeve shirts and pants

Applying bug spray

Avoiding areas with high mosquito populations

Especially during sunrise and sunset, which is when mosquitoes are most active



Symptoms of malaria include fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting, and headache. If you live in Sarasota or Manatee and experience those symptoms, DOH advises you to seek medical attention.

DOH in Sarasota and Manatee continue to advise people to "Drain and Cover."

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.



Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and keep appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.



Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Tips on Repellent Use



Always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you apply a repellent. Some repellents are not suitable for children.

In protecting children, read label instructions to be sure the repellent is age appropriate. Mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under the age of three years. DEET is not recommended on children younger than two months old.

Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children. Adults should apply repellent first to their own hands and then transfer it to the child’s skin and clothing.

Apply insect repellent that contains DEET (10-30%), picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. These products are generally available at local pharmacies. Look for active ingredients to be listed on the product label.

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin, or onto clothing, but not under clothing.

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Do not apply permethrin directly to skin. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.



Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

For more information on what repellent is right for you, consider using the Environmental Protection Agency’s search tool to help you choose skin-applied repellent products: http://cfpub.epa.gov/oppref/insect/#searchform.

Click here for more information from the department of health.