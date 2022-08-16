2 killed after food truck overturns, bursts into flames on I-75 SB in Sarasota: FHP

Two people were killed after a "catastrophic tire failure" on I-75 southbound in Sarasota County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the driver of a food truck was driving in the center lane near Fruitville Road when the tire blew.

The food truck overturned and, within minutes, was engulfed in flames, the sheriff's office said. FHP said the driver and passenger were trapped inside.

EMS later pronounced both victims dead at the scene, FHP said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said many good Samaritans tried to rescue the victims but were unable to.

FHP said the investigation is underway. The Medical Examiners Officer will identify both of the victims.