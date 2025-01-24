Watch Now
2 injured after crash involving school bus in Sarasota County

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus injured two drivers in Sarasota County Friday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said around 7 a.m., a Ford Escape and Honda Civic collided at Beneva Road and Sarasota Square Boulevard.

The collision caused the Civic to slide into the side of the school bus, which was stopped at the intersection.

Two of the drivers suffered minor injuries, but none of the 15 students on the bus were injured. While portions of the road were closed during the investigation, they have since reopened.

