2 hospitalized after vacation rental shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting that occurred in Sarasota early Monday morning.

Police said the incident, which happened just before 1 a.m., was at a vacation rental near the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive.

Both adult victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police added they do not believe the public is in any danger, and this is an ongoing investigation.



Those with information regarding the shooting should call the Sarasota Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.