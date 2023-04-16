2 dead after hit-and-run crash on I-75 in Sarasota; 1 arrested for DUI manslaughter

A 59-year-old man from Naples is facing two counts of DUI manslaughter after a hit-and-run crash killed two people on Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound I-75 just after 7 p.m.

FHP said Donald Leif Johnsen, 59, was driving on the inside lane when he steered his sedan into the left side of a pickup that was in the center lane. There were four people inside.

After the crash, the pickup rotated, traveled onto the grass shoulder and turned over. The two passengers in the back seat of the truck were ejected. They were a 64-year-old man from North Port and a 50-year-old man from Lowell, Indiana.

The man from North Port was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead. FHP said neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup, a 64-year-old woman from North Port, and the front passenger, a 41-year-old woman from Lowell, Indiana, both suffered serious injuries. They were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Troopers said after the crash, Johnsen left the scene and was found a short time late on Lauren Road. He was arrested and charged with two counts each of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and DUI manslaughter.