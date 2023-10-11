2 cats die after North Port house fire

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Fire Rescue (NPFR) responded to a fire in an attached garage of a single-story home on the 1700 block of Haverhill Avenue on Tuesday.

Authorities said two cars on the driveway also caught on fire.

According to NPFR, two adults, two cats, and one dog were home when the fire started.

Both adults and the dog made it out safely, but the cats did not survive, authorities said.

NPFR said the fire extended from the garage into a portion of the home's living area, which caused smoke damage throughout the house.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family. However, no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.