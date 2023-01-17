2 Bradenton school buses shot by bb/pellet gun Tuesday

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two Manatee County School buses were shot by what appears to be a BB or pellet gun Tuesday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

The first incident happened around 1:15 p.m. as a bus was traveling north on 9th Avenue East near 27th Street East. The school bus was struck twice on the right side, with both shots hitting the windows of the bus.

The second incident happened around 4:40 p.m. as a bus was driving near 27th Avenue East and 9th Avenue East.

Bradenton Police said no students were on the bus at the time of the incidents, and no drivers were injured.

Two juveniles were arrested in relation to the bus shootings and Bradenton Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.