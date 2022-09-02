Watch Now
2 arrested in Sarasota after outcry over viral video that showed raccoon being burned alive: Sheriff

Both suspects are charged with aggravated animal cruelty
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said a father and daughter both face aggravated animal cruelty charges related to a viral video that showed a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster.
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.  — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said a father and daughter both face aggravated animal cruelty charges related to a viral video that showed a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster.

The video led to an outcry on social media in August, including a change.org petition that received more than 10,000 signatures.

Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father, Roddy Kincheloe, 63, were both arrested on Thursday. Online records show that Alicia is also charged with destroying evidence.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the incident was one of the "most extensive" ever conducted by its agricultural unit.

Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman is scheduled to provide more information on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

