19 Manatee, Sarasota children get their forever families

Alyanah Tuten-Foster has lost both her parents. Last year, her mother died from an overdose, and when she was just two years old, her father died by suicide.

Now Alyanah, or Aly as she prefers, and her grandparents are happy to be moving forward as a family, having been dealing with tragedy.

Kevin Vassar, her grandfather and now adoptive father, said they are just looking forward to closure.

“No offense to everybody, but everybody coming to the house constantly. Being done with the process is what we are looking forward to."

Adoption day festivities included food, face painting, a photo booth, and a live band.

Nineteen families are celebrating now after having their wish come true Thursday in a Bradenton courtroom.

"They'll have a little celebration inside, they go up to the courtroom, and they stand before the judge, and they become part of a forever family. It's amazing," said Amy Chamberland, Director of Adoptions for the Safe Children Coalition.

“There’s a lot of kids out there that need good foster homes and to be adopted," Vassar said.

ABC Action News was allowed into the normally closed proceedings to watch one family get to hear the words they were waiting for.

"At this moment, I am going to sign the final judgment of adoption, and it is now official, he is your child," Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh told one couple.

According to the Safe Children's Coalition, there are still about 30 children in Manatee, Sarasota, and DeSoto counties — which make up the 12th Judicial District — who need to be matched with adoptive parents. They hope others in the community will open their hearts and homes.

Julie Showers and her husband were honored during the celebration for their commitment to adoption and keeping siblings together.

The couple has one biological daughter, 27, and were never able to have more. So, instead, they decided to open up their home to kids in need.

"It's a special day to celebrate the adoption of all of our children, to know that they have a forever home and that we can give them the tools they need," Showers said. "For us, we have always thought it was important to have your siblings with you and grow up with your siblings."

Most recently, the couple just a couple weeks finalized the adoption of four of their children — biological siblings who had been in and out of foster care for about four years and were living in separate foster homes.

"I have someone to talk to when I feel sad or anxious," eight-year-old Rosie said about her bigger family now, which includes her three brothers.