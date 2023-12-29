17-year-old injured in deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — A deputy-involved shooting early Friday morning in Bradenton left a 17-year-old injured, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said in a press release that it happened before 2 a.m. as deputies responded to The Grove Mobile Home Park over reports of someone breaking into cars.

Sheriff Rick Wells said deputies responded on foot and in the air after the 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Wells said the air unit flew over the park and saw the teenager going from vehicle to vehicle.

The unit in the air relayed the information to deputies on the scene. Wells said a deputy with a K9 engaged the suspect, who ran and fired at the deputy. According to the sheriff, the suspect fired at least three shots at the deputy and two at the K9.

Wells said authorities knew "exactly what happened" thanks to the video from the unit in the air.

The deputy fired back and hit the suspect in the leg. MCSO said deputies secured the suspect and gave him aid before EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in custody.

No one else was injured in the shooting, authorities said.

The suspect, who has not been named, will face two counts of attempted murder while engaged in a felony, use of a deadly weapon on a police animal, and armed burglary, MCSO said.

The deputy who shot the suspect is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.