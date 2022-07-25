A 16-year-old boy who was accidentally shot in the head by a friend who was playing with a handgun last week died from his injuries, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

The teenager was critically injured on Tuesday, July 19, and taken to Blake Hospital. It happened at a home in the 900 block of 14th St. E just before 4 p.m.

Deputies were initially told by a witness that the victim accidentally shot himself while holding the gun.

After further investigation, the sheriff's office said it learned a 15-year-old friend of the victim was playing with the gun when it accidentally went off and hit the victim. The friend was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter.

The 15-year-old is now charged with manslaughter.

ABC Action News is not naming either of the boys involved because they are underage.