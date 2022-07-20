A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was accidentally shot in the head by a friend who was playing with a handgun on Tuesday, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were initially told by a witness that the victim accidentally shot himself while holding the gun. It happened at a home in the 900 block of 14th St. E just before 4 p.m.

After further investigation, the sheriff's office said it learned a 15-year-old friend of the victim was playing with the gun when it accidentally went off and hit the victim. The friend was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter.

ABC Action News is not naming either of the boys involved because they are underage.