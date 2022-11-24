15-year-old shot, killed in Bradenton; suspect unknown, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. — A teenage boy was shot and killed shortly after midnight in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's County (MCSO).

MCSO stated that a deputy was patrolling near 28th Avenue East when he heard gunshots around 12:13 a.m. on Nov. 24.

After arriving at the scene, he found evidence on the road, and a witness claimed to have seen a man fleeing but didn't know which direction the suspect was headed.

Deputies later found out that a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at the Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died.

Detectives are currently investigating the case as a homicide and stated that while they are working on multiple leads, no one has been arrested yet.

MCSO said they are withholding the victim's identity per Marsy's Law.

Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.