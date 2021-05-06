11-year-old girl dies in Sarasota house fire, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. — An 11-year-old girl died in a Sarasota house fire on Wednesday, detectives said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies received multiple 911 calls around 5:45 p.m., in the 1100 block of Iowa Street for a report of two homes on fire.

Witnesses said they saw a young girl enter one of the homes, and although people tried to render aid, the girl never exited the home.

According to witnesses, the girl may have been attempting to save her dogs from the fire.

Detectives said the young girl was later identified as Rilee Beisler.

"Our thoughts are with Rilee’s family today," the sheriff's office said.

The fire investigation is being led by the State Marshal while detectives continue the death investigation.

At this time, the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature. Deputies said Rilee is believed to have died due to smoke inhalation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

