11-year-old arrested for bringing gun to elementary school in Manatee Co.

WFTS Webteam
10:50 AM, Jan 22, 2018
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old was arrested in Manatee County after bringing a gun to school.

School officials learned that the student at Myakka Elementary School may have been in possession of a handgun Monday morning.

They checked the student's backpack and discovered an unloaded handgun. 

Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and the student was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Booking Facility.

Authorities are investigating as to how the kid came into possession of the gun and why that student brought it to school.

