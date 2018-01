PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 14-year-old high school student was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly had a firearm on campus.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office, the male student was arrested shortly after 3:00 p.m. at Plant City High School, when school administrators discovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.

Deputies say that the student was fighting another student after school let out on Tuesday when an

HCSO School Resource Deputy and school personnel arrived to break up the incident.

He tried to run away but was later apprehended.

After school officials performed an administrative search of his backpack and found the handgun with 11 bullets and scales. He was taken into custody.

The student, who we are not naming because he is under the age of 18, was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia.