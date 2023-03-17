Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

1 shot, 1 in custody after mini-mart shooting in Bradenton

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:14 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 22:14:37-04

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Brandon Police Department (BPD) responded to an armed robbery at a mini-mart in the 700 block of 9th Ave. E.

Authorities said a fight broke out inside the mini-mart when one of the suspects was shot.

BPD said the suspects left the scene in a vehicle but pulled over because of the other suspect’s injuries.

The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital, while the other suspect was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.