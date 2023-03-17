1 shot, 1 in custody after mini-mart shooting in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Brandon Police Department (BPD) responded to an armed robbery at a mini-mart in the 700 block of 9th Ave. E.

Authorities said a fight broke out inside the mini-mart when one of the suspects was shot.

(1/3) Bradenton PD is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred at approximately 7 p.m. at a mini-mart in the 700-block of 9th Ave. E. A struggle ensued inside the mini-mart, during which one of two suspects in sustained a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/zf8G812rGa — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) March 17, 2023

BPD said the suspects left the scene in a vehicle but pulled over because of the other suspect’s injuries.

The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital, while the other suspect was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.