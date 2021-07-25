1 person killed in North Port house fire

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port officials are investigating a house fire that killed one person early Sunday morning.

Police said there was a structure fire in the 6700 block of Electra Ave. around 2:30 a.m.

When officials arrived at the house, 75 percent of the home was involved and the fire was through the roof. The fire is now extinguished.

One person was found dead inside the home, officials said.

Fire Marshal detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.