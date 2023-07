SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash investigation.

According to authorities, two people were inside the vehicle. One person suffered fatal injuries, and the other was transported to the nearest hospital with serious injuries.

I-75 northbound is shut down at Fruitville Road (Mile Marker 210) is shut down at this time, SCSO said.