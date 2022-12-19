1 injured after shooting at Sarasota apartment complex

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was injured during a shooting at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an apartment at Anson on Palmer Ranch located at 6251 Sawyer Loop Road in Sarasota around 9:34 a.m. Monday.

One victim was found and taken to a hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

They also said that the crime scene is still active and that the Sarasota County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and Criminal Investigations Section are currently investigating.

Deputies are asking everyone to stay clear of the area until the investigation is resolved.

This story will be updated when more details are released.