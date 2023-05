BRADENTON, Fla. — One person was injured and multiple dogs died after a house fire and explosion in Manatee County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Southern Manatee Fire Rescue, the house had five people and four dogs inside at the time of the fire.

Southern Manatee Fire Rescues said the explosion was related to a propane and oxygen tank inside the home, causing an explosion.

Authorities said the home was a total loss, and neighboring houses were damaged due to the explosion