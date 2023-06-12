1 dead after nightclub shooting in Palmetto, police say

PALMETTO, Fla. — A teenager died Sunday after a shooting at a Palmetto nightclub, police say.

According to Palmetto Police, officers arrived at "The Hall," on U.S. 301 North, around 11 p.m. to investigate a disturbance in the back parking lot.

Officers then said they heard a single gunshot and, after making their way through the crowd, found 18-year-old Fernando Garcia-Nunez lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Garcia-Nunez was taken to Blake Medical Center, where the police said he died.

Police said they determined that the suspect, Jose Gomez, 21, confronted a brother and sister, both minors, in the parking lot and pointed a gun at them. When Garcia-Nunez intervened, Gomez allegedly shot him.

Gomez was arrested a few hours later and booked into the Manatee County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Detective Richard Wilson at 941-721-2000 x6301 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477).