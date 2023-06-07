1 dead, 1 critical after crashing into utility pole, tree in Sarasota: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead and another is in critical condition after they crashed into a utility pole and a tree just after 2 a.m. in Sarasota on Wednesday.

Troopers said the driver, a 23-year-old man from Sarasota, was speeding east on Beach Road, near Avenida Del Mare, when he approached a curve and lost control. The car left the road and hit the utility pole and a tree before it flipped over.

The driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, troopers said. The passenger, also a 23-year-old man from Sarasota, was wearing a seatbelt and was critically injured. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.