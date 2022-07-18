1 arrested, 2 wanted after shooting in Ellenton Premium Outlets parking lot

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said one of three suspects is in custody after an isolated shooting in the parking lot of the Ellenton Premium Outlets on Sunday.

Authorities said Octavio Banos, 18, is charged with attempted murder. He was arrested at his home in Palmetto early Monday morning. Two other suspects involved in the shooting are still wanted.

The sheriff's office said the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shopping with a friend and was approached by three men around 2:30 p.m. Authorities said the victims and the suspects know each other.

According to the sheriff's office, there's a history of "not getting along" between the victim and the suspects.

After an argument started, the victim and his friend walked away, but a short time later, the same three men approached the victim in the parking lot, and another argument started, authorities said.

During the second confrontation, authorities said one of the suspects pulled a gun and started to shoot at the victim. The victim ran away but was shot in the leg/groin area. The suspects left the scene in a small black car.

The victim was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he's in stable condition and expected to survive.

The sheriff's office said more arrests are expected.