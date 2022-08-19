1 adult, 2 kids seriously injured after crash in Sarasota crosswalk: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an SUV hit three people walking in a crosswalk on Thursday night which left them seriously injured.

Troopers said a 47-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk with a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl when they were hit. They were all taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

It happened just after 8:45 p.m. on Midnight Pass Road, south of Old Stickney Point Road.

The SUV was driven by a 74-year-old man from St. Petersburg.

All of the victims live in Sarasota, according to FHP.